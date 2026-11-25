Sri Lankan politician Johnston Fernando has been handed a fine of Rs. 130,000 following a court ruling over vehicle-related offences, adding a legal setback to the prominent political figure's public profile.

The case centred on violations connected to vehicles, with the court determining that the charges warranted a substantial financial penalty against Fernando, who has long been a recognisable name in Sri Lankan political circles.

The ruling serves as a reminder that traffic and vehicle-related laws apply equally across all levels of society, including those in prominent public positions. Courts in Sri Lanka have increasingly demonstrated a willingness to hold individuals accountable regardless of their standing.

Further details regarding the specific nature of the vehicle offences and the court proceedings were not immediately made available. The fine of Rs. 130,000 stands as the outcome handed down by the presiding court in this matter.

Johnston Fernando has previously served in several senior capacities within Sri Lankan governance, making this legal development one that is likely to draw considerable public attention in the days ahead.