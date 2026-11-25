Veteran politician Vasudeva Nanayakkara has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), according to reports.

The former minister's appearance at the anti-corruption body has drawn public attention, though further details regarding the specific nature of the visit have not been officially disclosed at this stage.

CIABOC serves as Sri Lanka's principal institution mandated with investigating and prosecuting cases involving bribery and corruption, and regularly summons individuals as part of its investigative processes.

Further details are expected to emerge as the matter develops. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story and provide updates as official information becomes available.

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