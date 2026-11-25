Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Fort Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, in a development closely watched by the Sri Lankan public and legal observers alike.

The appearance of the former head of state at one of Colombo's key judicial venues marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's post-aragalaya political landscape, as accountability proceedings continue to draw national attention.

Further details regarding the nature of the court proceedings are expected to emerge as the hearing progresses.

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