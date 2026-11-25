Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader Udaya Gammanpila has issued a stark warning that the legal process initiated by the current government against MP Namal Rajapaksa in the Airbus bribery case could set a dangerous precedent — one that might even expose President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to severe legal jeopardy in the future. The warning was made at a media briefing held by the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya, according to IBC Tamil.

Gammanpila alleged at the briefing that Namal Rajapaksa has now spent nearly three months in custody in connection with the Airbus bribery case. He further alleged that the government has moved to have bail granted to Namal by a lower court revoked by going before the High Court — a move he described not as a legitimate effort to punish corruption, but as an act of inhumane political vendetta.

Allegations Surrounding the Airbus Case

Gammanpila outlined the key financial allegations at the centre of the case. He claimed that two million US dollars were credited to an account belonging to the wife of Kapila Chandrasena as part of the alleged bribe promised by Airbus, and that Nimal Perera, who allegedly acted as an intermediary, received eight hundred thousand US dollars.

He further alleged that after the connections came to light, Nimal Perera fled to Australia. Gammanpila claimed that investigators from the current government subsequently travelled to Australia and recorded a statement from Perera, in which Perera allegedly said he had received money on behalf of Namal Rajapaksa and had in return paid Namal one hundred million rupees on three separate occasions.

However, Gammanpila contended that beyond this verbal statement, investigators have not uncovered any independent corroborating evidence — such as phone calls, text messages, call records, or CCTV footage — to support the claim.

The Death Penalty Warning

Gammanpila warned that the government has set in motion an extremely dangerous legal process. Drawing a hypothetical scenario to illustrate his concern, he said that if this flawed precedent were followed, a future government could use the same approach against President Dissanayake himself — for instance, by having an arrested drug trafficker turn state witness and claim that he carried out drug trafficking on behalf of a former president and handed over the proceeds to him. Under such circumstances, Gammanpila warned, even a charge carrying the death penalty could potentially be levelled against Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

He added that in such a situation, rather than expressing remorse, the people of the country would simply say that whatever you do, the consequences will eventually catch up with you.

Questions Over Selective Enforcement

Gammanpila also questioned why no legal action has so far been taken against either Nimal Perera or Airbus itself, arguing that both parties were directly implicated in the alleged bribery. He insisted that the public has a right to know the progress of the case against Airbus, particularly given that legal proceedings against the company were initiated nearly six years ago during the presidency of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and that public funds were allegedly distributed as bribes.

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya leader's remarks add to growing political debate over the handling of the Airbus case, amid broader questions about the independence and impartiality of the ongoing legal proceedings.

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