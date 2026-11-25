The two suspects held in connection with the shooting of the Kawantissa elephant have been further remanded until December 9, after the Mahawa Magistrate's Court rejected fresh bail applications filed on their behalf, according to a Sri Lankan court report. The suspects — a skills development officer and a second individual — remain in custody as the case progresses before Magistrate Anuradhika Senevirathne.

Attorneys for the accused had petitioned the court to release their clients on any bail conditions deemed appropriate, but Magistrate Senevirathne refused the request outright. The court also directed officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to appear before the court on December 9 to lead the prosecution.

Valuation Report and Post-Mortem Findings Ordered

The magistrate issued a further directive to the Department of Wildlife Conservation, ordering that an official market valuation of the Kawantissa elephant be submitted to court by the next hearing date. The valuation is to be prepared by the Director of the Government Valuation Department.

Wildlife officials were additionally instructed to present the final post-mortem examination report relating to the elephant's death at the same sitting.

Legal Question Over Parallel Cases in Two Courts

Magistrate Senevirathne also raised a jurisdictional concern regarding the fact that two related cases are currently being heard in two separate magistrate's courts — the case concerning the death of the Kawantissa elephant at the Galgamuwa Magistrate's Court, and the shooting incident case at the Mahawa Magistrate's Court.

The magistrate noted this dual-court arrangement posed a legal problem, and directed the Department of Wildlife Conservation to seek advice from the Attorney General on consolidating both cases before a single magistrate's court.

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