The body of a 22-year-old man has been recovered in the 5th Settlement Village of Navithanveli, Ampara, according to IBC Tamil. The young man, who was originally from the Matale district, is believed to have taken his own life.

The exact circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear at this stage, and police who were alerted to the incident have since visited the scene and commenced investigations.

Further details regarding the cause of death and the background to the incident are expected to emerge once police complete their inquiries.

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