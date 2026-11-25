The Colombo High Court has scheduled a ruling for 11 December on whether to issue an interim order suspending the bail granted to Member of Parliament Samara Sampath Dasanayake, who faces allegations of accepting bribes from gem traders in Ratnapura. The order was announced today (25 November) by Colombo Primary High Court Judge Lal Bandara Ranasinghe, according to IBC Tamil.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption filed the revision petition challenging a bail order that had been issued in favour of the MP by the Colombo Primary Magistrate's Court. The commission is seeking both to have that bail order set aside and to obtain an interim order rendering it invalid pending the outcome of the revision proceedings.

At today's hearing, Assistant Director (Legal) of the Bribery Commission, Anusha Sampath Peruma, appeared on behalf of the commission and presented submissions, while Presidential Legal Adviser Kalinga Indatissa appeared and made representations on behalf of the MP.

Having considered the arguments put forward by both parties, Judge Ranasinghe indicated that the court would deliver its decision on 11 December on whether an interim order suspending the bail should be granted.

The judge further directed both parties to file their objections and counter-objections on or before 2 December, ahead of the scheduled ruling.

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