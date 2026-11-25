The beloved tusker Sapumal, a well-known elephant at Kaudulla National Park, has undergone additional veterinary treatment after sustaining gunshot injuries, the Department of Wildlife Conservation announced.

According to the Department, the tusker — a familiar presence along the banks of the reservoir within the national park — was found to have suffered gunshot wounds to its left leg and the upper portion of its trunk.

Further medical attention was provided on November 23 by Veterinary Officer Dinusha de Silva, alongside staff from the Giritale Wildlife Health Management Centre, as part of ongoing efforts to aid the animal's recovery.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has yet to release details regarding the circumstances under which the elephant was shot, nor has it provided an update on Sapumal's current condition following the latest round of treatment.

Kaudulla National Park, located in the North Central Province, is recognised as one of Sri Lanka's key elephant gathering sites and attracts significant wildlife tourism. The park is home to a large population of wild elephants, making incidents such as this a matter of serious public concern.

Authorities have not indicated whether an investigation into the shooting is currently underway.

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