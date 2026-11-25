The United Opposition secured a majority at the Kalawana Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society election held today (25 November 2026), defeating the National People's Power (NPP) to claim all seven seats on the society's board of directors.

According to the report, a general assembly was convened today to elect seven members to the board of directors of the Kalawana Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society. A total of 14 nominations were submitted for the seven available positions — seven from the United Opposition and seven from the NPP — making a vote necessary.

Of the 108 general assembly representatives eligible to cast votes, only 100 attended the polling. All seven candidates fielded by the United Opposition secured the highest preference votes and were duly elected to the board of directors, while the NPP's seven candidates failed to win any seats.

The result marks a significant setback for the NPP at the cooperative level in the Kalawana area, where the United Opposition demonstrated a clear organisational advantage in mobilising general assembly representatives on polling day.

The newly elected board is now expected to take charge of the administration and management of the Kalawana Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.