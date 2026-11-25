A bomb scare prompted authorities to carry out a thorough security inspection of an Azur Air aircraft at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport after the flight arrived from Moscow, Russia, officials confirmed.

The aircraft was subjected to a comprehensive examination following the scare, though no further details regarding the nature of the threat have been disclosed at this stage.

In a related development, a separate aircraft that had been scheduled to arrive from Uzbekistan was reportedly diverted to Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, according to available reports.

The incidents have drawn renewed attention to security protocols at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, which serves as Sri Lanka's second international airport. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement elaborating on the circumstances surrounding either aircraft.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.