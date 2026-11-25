The Sri Lankan military has released 2.71 acres of Tamil-owned land in the Jaffna peninsula, in what authorities are presenting as a step toward addressing longstanding grievances over military occupation of civilian property in the country's north.

The handover marks a modest but symbolically significant move in the decades-long dispute over land held by the armed forces in Tamil-majority areas, particularly in Jaffna — a region that bore the brunt of the civil war that ended in 2009.

A Fraction of a Larger Problem

Despite the release, concerns remain that the military continues to occupy significant extents of Tamil land across the Northern Province. Advocacy groups and affected communities have long argued that the return of civilian land is proceeding far too slowly, leaving families displaced and unable to return to their homes and livelihoods.

The 2.71 acres released represents only a small portion of the total land still held under military control in the region, and critics maintain that sustained pressure will be required to accelerate meaningful progress.

A Longstanding Grievance

Land occupation by the military in the north and east of Sri Lanka has been one of the most contentious issues in post-war reconciliation efforts. Tamil communities affected by the conflict have consistently called for the full return of their properties, arguing that continued military presence on civilian land undermines genuine reconciliation and economic recovery in the region.

The issue has also drawn international attention, with foreign governments and human rights organisations urging Colombo to accelerate land releases as part of broader accountability and reconciliation commitments.

Authorities have not provided a comprehensive timeline for the return of remaining occupied lands, leaving affected residents uncertain about when — or whether — they will fully regain access to their properties.

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