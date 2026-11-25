Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities have issued warnings of heavy rainfall, with some areas expected to receive in excess of 100 millimetres of rain, prompting residents and travellers to remain on alert.

Significant Rainfall on the Way

The forecast indicates that heavy showers surpassing the 100mm threshold are anticipated across certain parts of the island. Such rainfall levels can pose risks including localised flooding, landslides, and disruptions to road networks, particularly in low-lying and mountainous regions.

Residents in vulnerable areas are urged to take precautionary measures and stay informed through official updates issued by the Department of Meteorology.

Precautions Advised

Avoid unnecessary travel to flood-prone or landslide-risk areas during periods of heavy rain.

Stay updated with official weather advisories from the Department of Meteorology.

Ensure drainage around homes and properties is clear to minimise the risk of waterlogging.

Keep emergency contact numbers readily accessible.

Authorities are expected to continue monitoring weather patterns closely as conditions develop. The public is encouraged to exercise caution and heed any warnings issued by relevant government agencies in the coming hours.

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