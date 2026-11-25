Mini Tornado Strikes Jaffna's Aliyavalai, Destroying Homes and a Tailoring Shop
Rainy conditions have persisted across the Jaffna peninsula for several days, and the situation took a dramatic turn when a sudden mini whirlwind tore through the Aliyavalai area, causing significant damage to properties in the locality, according to our correspondent.
The freak whirlwind struck at around 4:00 p.m. yesterday in the Aliyavalai area of Vadamarachchi East, Jaffna. A tailoring shop and two houses located near the Arunodaya Sports Club in the area were completely destroyed, while two other houses sustained partial damage.
Wet Weather to Continue Across Multiple Provinces
The Department of Meteorology has issued a forecast warning that intermittent rainfall is expected across the Northern, North Central, Uva, and Eastern Provinces, as well as the Hambantota District.
In other parts of the country, showers or thundershowers are likely to occur in isolated areas after 1:00 p.m., the department added.
Public Urged to Take Precautions
The Meteorology Department has called on the public to take necessary precautionary measures to minimise risks associated with strong gusty winds and lightning strikes that may accompany thundershower activity. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and avoid exposure during periods of intense weather.
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Jaffna getting these kind of winds now, climate is really changing no
anyone know if the tailoring shop aunty is ok? hope she didnt lose all her machines
so sad men, those poor families lost everything just like that
yes and nobody will help them properly, goverment always slow to respond