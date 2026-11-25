Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been found guilty by a federal jury in New York on the majority of criminal charges it faced, in one of the most significant corporate prosecutions in recent United States legal history. The verdict, delivered Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court, found the company liable for deceiving major banks about its operations in Iran and orchestrating a long-running scheme to steal trade secrets from American technology firms.

Verdict After a Two-Month Trial

The jury found Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts brought against it. The convictions include bank fraud, wire fraud, violations of US sanctions and conspiring to steal trade secrets. The company was acquitted on two charges — conspiring to obstruct justice and racketeering conspiracy, the latter of which had alleged that Huawei functioned as a criminal enterprise.

The trial stretched over more than two months, during which prosecutors called more than 60 witnesses and the defence presented 15 of its own. The case itself has its roots in a 2018 indictment, with additional charges added in 2020 broadening the scope of allegations against the company.

What Prosecutors Alleged

US prosecutors argued that Huawei misled three major international banks — HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas — regarding its business dealings in Iran, allowing the company to move funds in violation of American sanctions. They also alleged a pattern of trade secret theft spanning approximately two decades, targeting several prominent US technology firms.

Among the specific allegations presented to jurors were claims that Huawei stole source code from Cisco Systems for use in its routers, misappropriated antenna technology from wireless firm Quintel, and arranged access to a circuit board developed by semiconductor company CNEX through a hired academic. Jurors also viewed video footage that prosecutors said showed a Huawei employee concealing a component of a T-Mobile testing robot in his backpack, and heard testimony about a Huawei engineer allegedly photographing a device at a Fujitsu trade show booth.

"After the media started questioning Huawei's operations in Iran, so did Huawei's banks," prosecutor Meredith Arfa told jurors during closing arguments.

US Attorney Joseph Nocella was unequivocal in his assessment following the verdict, stating: "Few crimes are as serious as Huawei's decades-long pattern of endangering US national security, violating the sanctity of US commerce, and impeding the enforcement of US laws."

Huawei Vows to Appeal

Huawei's legal team expressed disappointment at the outcome but pointed to the acquittal on the racketeering conspiracy charge as a meaningful vindication. Attorney Brian Heberlig said the acquittal demonstrated the company's "good-faith compliance culture" and confirmed that Huawei intends to challenge the remaining convictions.

"We fully expect to appeal," Heberlig told reporters after the verdict.

The defence had argued throughout the trial that the banks in question were fully aware of Huawei's Iranian business activities and had in fact been competing to secure the company's business. Heberlig also criticised prosecutors for allegedly "cherry-picking" a small number of unrelated incidents to construct a narrative of a 20-year conspiracy, insisting Huawei's growth was built on "hard work and innovation."

Sentencing and Penalties Pending

US District Judge Ann Donnelly is scheduled to sentence Huawei on September 14, 2027. The precise financial penalties the company may face remain unclear at this stage. Heberlig noted that the acquittal on the racketeering charge could have a significant bearing on the ultimate penalty imposed, though he said it was premature to speculate on specific figures.

Background: The Meng Wanzhou Affair

The criminal case has been closely linked to the high-profile detention of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder, who was arrested in Canada in December 2018 on a US warrant. She had been secretly indicted on charges of misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei's Iranian operations. After fighting extradition for nearly three years, Meng entered a deferred prosecution agreement and returned to China. The charges against her were subsequently dropped. Meng did not testify at the trial, though the HSBC banker she had met with in 2013 did appear as a witness.

Prosecutors presented jurors with a statement from Meng's deferred prosecution agreement in which she acknowledged that the company had illegally conducted business in Iran.

Business Impact Limited Despite Legal Troubles

Despite the gravity of the legal proceedings, analysts have noted that the case has not significantly undermined Huawei's commercial standing. The company has diversified its operations and has emerged as a prominent player in China's push to advance artificial intelligence technology. China's embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment on the verdict.

The US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist in 2019, restricting its access to American technology amid concerns over national security risks — a move that set the broader geopolitical context against which this lengthy legal battle has unfolded.

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