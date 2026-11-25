The Sri Lankan government has begun preliminary steps to extend voting rights to Sri Lankan citizens living and working abroad, allowing them to participate in future elections. According to IBC Tamil, the move responds to a long-standing demand from the country's overseas community, which numbers an estimated three million people worldwide.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath confirmed that the initiative is now underway, stating that relevant reports are currently being reviewed as part of the preparatory process.

Two Proposals on the Table

A joint committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, and the Elections Commission has submitted two separate reports on how such a scheme could be implemented. Each body has put forward a distinct proposal:

Embassy-based voting: The Elections Commission has recommended that Sri Lankans abroad be given the opportunity to cast their votes at Sri Lankan diplomatic missions in their countries of residence.

The Elections Commission has recommended that Sri Lankans abroad be given the opportunity to cast their votes at Sri Lankan diplomatic missions in their countries of residence. Online voting: The Cabinet sub-committee has proposed an internet-based voting system that would allow overseas citizens to vote remotely.

Minister Herath noted that implementing either option would require a dedicated technical framework, and that groundwork toward establishing such a system is already being laid.

All-Party Consultation Planned

Meanwhile, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Professor Chandana Abayaratne announced that he intends to convene a meeting of all political parties next month to seek their views on how to proceed with elections other than provincial council elections in the future.

A Historic Shift for Sri Lanka's Democracy

Sri Lankans living or working overseas are estimated to number approximately three million, based on data drawn from both international and domestic sources. Granting this sizeable population a direct say in the country's democratic process would mark a significant and historic turning point in the conduct of Sri Lankan elections.

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