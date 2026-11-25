A Sri Lankan-born professor who was recently knighted by King Charles III has met with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, highlighting the continued ties between distinguished members of the Sri Lankan diaspora and their homeland.

The meeting brought together one of the most prominent Sri Lankan-born academics to have received the prestigious British royal honour and the island nation's head of government, underscoring the significance of the occasion for Sri Lanka.

Being knighted by the British monarch is among the highest honours bestowed upon individuals in recognition of exceptional contributions to their respective fields. The professor's achievement stands as a source of national pride for Sri Lanka, reflecting the remarkable accomplishments of Sri Lankans who have risen to the highest levels of international distinction.

The meeting with Prime Minister Amarasuriya is seen as an opportunity to explore avenues through which the expertise and global influence of such distinguished Sri Lankans abroad can be channelled to benefit the country's development and international standing.

Sri Lanka has long celebrated the achievements of its diaspora, and encounters such as this serve as a reminder of the strong bonds that members of the community maintain with their country of origin, regardless of the heights they reach on the world stage.