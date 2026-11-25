China has entered into a formal agreement to strengthen Sri Lanka's police force and upgrade its law enforcement infrastructure, even as complaints of police misconduct — including torture, assault and unlawful detention, particularly targeting Tamils in the North-East — continue to rise sharply.

The agreement was signed on 24 November at Sri Lankan Police Headquarters in Colombo. Chinese Ambassador Wei Huaxiang and Ravi Seneviratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, formalised the deal on behalf of their respective sides. Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, Senior Deputy Inspector General Sanjeewa Dharmaratne — who oversees police administration — and officials from the Chinese embassy were present at the ceremony.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the Chinese assistance is aimed at equipping officers with the skills and tools needed to detect and respond to emerging crimes involving sophisticated technology.

Thousands of Complaints Against Police

The signing comes against a troubling backdrop. Figures obtained by The Morning under the Right to Information Act reveal that Sri Lanka's National Police Commission received 15,966 public complaints against the police between January 2020 and September 2026. The breakdown of those complaints is striking:

4,975 complaints of failure to take action

3,556 complaints of abuse of power

2,887 complaints of partiality

494 allegations of bribery and corruption

267 complaints of assault

221 allegations of unlawful detention

100 allegations of torture

Tamils in the North-East Bearing the Brunt

Tamil communities in the North-East have repeatedly spoken out about what they describe as a persistent pattern of harassment, arbitrary arrest and physical abuse by Sri Lankan police officers. Several incidents in recent years have drawn national and international attention.

In February 2025, a young Tamil man from Nelliyadi, Nandakumar Illankeshwaran, filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka alleging that he had been assaulted and tortured while in police custody, sustaining serious injuries as a result.

In December 2025, Tamils protesting against the construction of a Buddhist temple on private land in Thaiyiddy alleged that police assaulted and arrested demonstrators. The incident prompted the Human Rights Commission to launch a formal inquiry in March. Around the same time, separate allegations emerged that police officers had assaulted residents in Manalkadu, Vadamarachchi East, leaving multiple people hospitalised — triggering yet another commission investigation.

UN Raises Alarm Over Custodial Violence

The situation has drawn stern international scrutiny. A United Nations human rights report published in September highlighted what it described as ongoing torture, deaths in custody and a persistent culture of impunity within Sri Lanka's law enforcement system.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka documented 602 cases of torture and ill-treatment in 2025, with a further 138 cases recorded by April 2026, according to the UN report. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk used the report to call for an end to Sri Lanka's longstanding pattern of custodial violence.

The Chinese cooperation deal has drawn attention not only for what it offers in terms of technical capacity, but for the timing of its signing — arriving at a moment when scrutiny of the Sri Lankan police force, both domestically and internationally, has never been more intense.