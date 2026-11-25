An unauthorised structure erected along the main road in Jaffna has been demolished by the Jaffna Municipal Council following a court order granting permission for its removal, according to IBC Tamil.

The structure had been built on the roadside in front of a restaurant situated along Jaffna's main road, without the required approval from the Municipal Council.

Owner Failed to Act Despite Deadline

The Jaffna Municipal Council had previously notified the owner of the structure that no authorisation had been granted for its construction and directed the owner to remove it. However, the owner reportedly took no steps to comply with the instruction.

After the deadline issued by the Municipal Council to the owner expired without any action being taken, the Council filed a case in court seeking permission to proceed with the demolition itself.

Court Clears the Way for Demolition

Following the hearing of the case, the court granted the Jaffna Municipal Council permission to remove the structure. Acting on that order, the Council subsequently demolished and cleared the unauthorised construction.

The incident highlights the Municipal Council's commitment to enforcing building regulations and taking legal recourse where property owners fail to comply with official directives regarding unauthorised structures.

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