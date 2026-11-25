Six sluice gates at the Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened by one foot each in response to the adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall currently affecting the country, according to the Department of Irrigation.

The department confirmed that as a result of the openings, water is now being discharged into the Deduru Oya river at a rate of 4,200 cubic feet per second.

The Director of Water Management at the Department of Irrigation noted that the number of open sluice gates may be adjusted further in the coming days, depending on the volume of rainfall received and the amount of water flowing into the reservoir.

Riverside Communities Urged to Stay Alert

Residents living along both banks of the Deduru Oya in the downstream areas of the reservoir have been advised to exercise extreme caution as water levels in the river continue to rise.

The public has also been urged to follow all instructions issued by the Department of Irrigation and Disaster Management authorities and to remain vigilant as the situation develops.

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