A Cyprus-flagged cargo vessel that suffered an engine failure in waters off Hambantota has been safely brought to port following a coordinated maritime rescue operation, authorities have confirmed.

The vessel, identified as MV AAL Gibraltar, was stranded approximately 12 nautical miles off Hambantota when its engine failed, prompting an emergency response from Sri Lankan maritime authorities.

Four Tugboats Deployed in Rescue Mission

The 159.99-metre-long ship, which was carrying nearly 23,000 tonnes of cargo at the time of the incident, was successfully towed to the Hambantota International Port using four rescue tugboats.

The rescue operation was conducted in accordance with recommendations made by the Director General of Merchant Shipping, the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), and the Harbour Master, underscoring the multi-agency coordination involved in managing the emergency.

Repairs Now Underway at Hambantota Port

Once the vessel was brought safely into port, the Hambantota International Port moved swiftly to provide the necessary technical services and support facilities required to begin repairs on the stricken ship. Work on the vessel is currently underway.

The incident highlights the growing strategic role of the Hambantota International Port as a key hub for maritime emergency response in the region, capable of handling large-scale rescue and repair operations in Sri Lankan waters.