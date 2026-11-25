Another director of a private company suspected of swindling nearly Rs. 4 billion from more than 2,500 investors has been taken into custody, police have confirmed.

The Commercial Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB) carried out the arrest as part of a widening investigation into an alleged large-scale financial fraud involving two linked companies — Limo Plus International (Pvt) Ltd and Limo International (Pvt) Ltd.

Investors Lured Through Plantation Schemes

According to police, the two companies are accused of collecting substantial sums of money from members of the public under the guise of plantation investment projects. Thousands of investors are said to have been defrauded in what investigators describe as an extensive financial deception.

The latest arrest follows the earlier detention of two other directors connected to the same companies, who have been remanded in custody until December 4.

Investigation Continues

Authorities have indicated that further investigations remain ongoing, suggesting additional developments in the case may be forthcoming. The CCIB, which specialises in complex financial crimes, is leading the probe into the alleged scheme.

The case has drawn significant public attention given the scale of the alleged fraud and the large number of victims reportedly affected across the country.