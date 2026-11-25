A foreign YouTuber has publicly criticised the management of Sigiriya, one of Sri Lanka's most iconic heritage sites, after tourists were forced to wait in queues for up to two hours to gain entry — a situation the content creator described as a case of "failed management."

Frustration Goes Viral

The YouTuber's remarks have drawn renewed attention to longstanding concerns about crowd management and visitor experience at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which attracts thousands of local and international tourists each year. The video, shared online, highlighted the lengthy waiting times as a significant drawback for visitors making the journey to the ancient rock fortress in the North Central Province.

The criticism comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively working to revive its tourism industry and position itself as a world-class destination. For many international visitors, Sigiriya — often referred to as the Eighth Wonder of the World — is a centrepiece of their Sri Lankan itinerary, making a poor experience there particularly damaging to the country's tourism reputation.

A Familiar Complaint

Long queues at Sigiriya are not a new issue. The site has previously faced complaints from visitors regarding overcrowding, especially during peak tourist seasons. However, the YouTuber's public platform has amplified what many travellers have quietly grumbled about, bringing the matter to a wider international audience.

The incident raises urgent questions about whether the Central Cultural Fund and relevant authorities responsible for managing Sigiriya have adequate systems in place to handle growing visitor numbers efficiently. Critics argue that improved ticketing infrastructure, timed entry slots, and better crowd dispersal strategies are long overdue.

Calls for Urgent Action

Tourism industry stakeholders in Sri Lanka have repeatedly stressed the importance of delivering a seamless and memorable experience to foreign visitors, particularly as the country competes with other regional destinations for tourist arrivals.

A two-hour queue at a heritage site of Sigiriya's stature not only diminishes the visitor experience but also risks deterring future tourists who may choose alternative destinations based on peer reviews and social media content.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal response to the YouTuber's comments. Tourism advocates are calling on the government to treat the criticism as constructive feedback and implement concrete measures to address queue management before the next peak season arrives.