Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a violent incident that took place at Mirigama Prison last July, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) announced, according to a report by the outlet covering the matter.

The three individuals, aged between 23 and 29, are residents of the Mirigama, Minuwangoda, and Dunagaha areas. Police confirmed that all three suspects were already serving time in custody at the moment the unrest broke out inside the prison.

The arrests were carried out by the Commercial Crime Investigation Division I of the Criminal Investigation Department, as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to police, the three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder, being a member of an unlawful assembly, and aiding and abetting the causing of damage to public property inside Mirigama Prison.

The violent confrontation is believed to have been triggered by allegations that an inmate had passed on information regarding drug trafficking operations. The clash broke out between two groups of detainees within the prison facility.