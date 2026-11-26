Delft Island — known in Tamil as Neduntheevu — in the Jaffna district has finally received its first permanent fuel filling station, bringing an end to a long-standing hardship faced by island residents, according to Lankadeepa.

Until now, the island had no fixed fuel supply point, forcing residents to travel to the mainland — including areas such as Kurikadduwan — whenever they needed fuel. The repeated crossings imposed heavy transportation costs and significant loss of time on the island's community.

Agreement Signed During Kurikadduwan Jetty Development

The groundwork for the facility was laid during an event in October 2025, when an agreement to construct the fuel station was signed alongside development work at Kurikadduwan Jetty. Construction formally began in July 2026, when the foundation stone was laid and building work commenced.

The completion of the filling station is expected to ease the daily lives of Delft Island's residents considerably, reducing both the financial burden and the time spent travelling to the mainland for fuel supplies.

A Long-Awaited Solution

Access to fuel had been among the most pressing and persistent challenges cited by the Delft Island community for many years. The island, situated off the northern coast of Sri Lanka, is accessible only by sea, making every supply run to the mainland a costly and time-consuming undertaking.

The establishment of a permanent fuel station marks a significant step in addressing infrastructure gaps in the island's remote community and is seen as part of broader development efforts in the Northern Province.

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