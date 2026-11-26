A Sri Lankan civilian who put his own life on the line to rescue a female soldier trapped beneath a train has been formally recognised by the country's top military officer, in a moment that has captured the admiration of the nation.

Chinthaka Gamage was summoned to Army Headquarters on November 25 to meet with Army Commander Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne, days after his remarkable act of bravery during a train accident in the Godagama area of Homagama on November 18.

A Life-Saving Act of Courage

According to the Sri Lanka Army, Gamage did not hesitate when he witnessed the young female soldier become trapped beneath the train following the accident. Without regard for his own safety, he crawled underneath the stationary train to reach the injured soldier and pull her to safety — a feat that required both physical daring and extraordinary presence of mind.

His commitment to her wellbeing did not stop there. Gamage stayed by the soldier's side until she was admitted to hospital, ensuring she received timely medical attention during what could have been a critical window of time.

Army Commander's Praise

During their meeting at Army Headquarters, Lieutenant General Premaratne extended his personal commendation to Gamage, applauding the civilian for his exceptional courage, compassion and selflessness.

The Army Commander emphasised that stepping forward without hesitation to protect another person's life in an emergency is a noble humanitarian quality — and that a single courageous decision can profoundly change the course of another person's life.

Lieutenant General Premaratne further remarked that acts such as Gamage's serve as a powerful inspiration to Sri Lankan society as a whole, reinforcing the enduring values of bravery, kindness and humanity.

The recognition from the Army Commander has shone a wider spotlight on an individual whose instinct, in a moment of crisis, was simply to help — regardless of the personal risk involved.

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