A devastating fire triggered by a fuel tanker crash on one of Cairo's busiest highways has claimed the lives of 31 people and left 21 others injured, Egypt's health ministry has confirmed.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening along a section of the ring road passing through the Warraq neighbourhood, situated to the north of Cairo's old city centre. Dramatic footage shared widely on social media captured towering walls of flame and thick black smoke rising into the night sky, with numerous vehicles engulfed in the blaze.

How the Crash Unfolded

While authorities have yet to release an official account of how the fire began, state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that the tanker — owned by a private contractor — was travelling along the highway when a high-voltage cable fell into its path. The driver reportedly lost control as a result, causing the vehicle to cross the central reservation, overturn, and catch fire. The overturned tanker is said to have doused surrounding vehicles with petrol, rapidly spreading the blaze.

Hospitals in the vicinity received patients suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation. Egypt's health ministry said 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and images released by the ministry showed the health minister personally overseeing the care of the injured at one of Cairo's hospitals.

Investigation Launched

The regional public prosecutor has opened a formal investigation into the incident and has ordered that DNA samples be collected from the bodies of those who died in the fire.

Emergency responders subsequently cleared the highway of burnt-out vehicle wreckage, with a bulldozer visible at the scene assisting in the effort. State broadcaster NMA reported that the road has since been reopened to traffic.

A Recurring Tragedy

The disaster is the latest in a series of deadly fires to strike Egypt in recent years. Analysts and observers have long pointed to informal residential areas, ageing infrastructure, slow emergency response times, and improvised local rescue efforts as factors that make such incidents both more likely and more difficult to manage — even in a major metropolis like Cairo.

Road safety remains a pressing concern in Egypt as well. Official figures indicate that nearly 6,000 people lost their lives on Egyptian roads last year, representing an increase of several hundred compared to the previous year's toll — a trend widely attributed to inadequate vehicle maintenance and widespread disregard for traffic regulations.

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