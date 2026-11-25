A Sri Lanka Army corporal lost his life in the early hours of 24 November after the motorcycle he was riding skidded and overturned on the Colombo–Kurunegala main road in the Thulhiriya area, only to be struck by a lorry travelling behind him — a lorry that then fled the scene without stopping, according to the Warakapola Police.

The deceased has been identified as S. S. W. Lavant, 31, a father of two children, who resided at No. 105A, Polwatta, Mangadera, Thulhiriya. He was attached to the Second Intelligence Corps at the Jaffna Army Camp at the time of his death.

Late-Night Journey Ends in Tragedy

Police say the corporal was travelling by motorcycle from Mangadera towards Alawwa at around 11.30 p.m. on 24 November when the motorcycle skidded and fell onto the road. A lorry approaching from behind then ran over the motorcycle, fatally injuring the rider at the scene.

The lorry driver did not stop after the collision and continued driving. Residents from the surrounding area rushed to the scene and transported the injured corporal to the Warakapola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, hospital sources said.

Police Net Cast to Catch Fleeing Lorry

Investigations into the accident are being conducted by Police Sergeant (48788) Ratnasiri and Police Constable (80007) Disanayake, acting on the directions of Warakapola Police Station Officer-in-Charge SP Ranawira. Efforts are under way to locate and apprehend the driver of the lorry that left the scene.

Reported from Warakapola by Sarath Ananda Liyanage and Vasantha Kumara.