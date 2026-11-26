Residents of Vavunativu in Batticaloa staged a public demonstration outside the local police station on Wednesday, demanding justice for a young man who was seriously injured in an attack allegedly carried out by a sword-wielding gang led by an individual known as Kobu, according to IBC Tamil.

The protest took place on 25 November 2026, when community members gathered at the Vavunativu road roundabout at around 10 o'clock in the morning. They marched to the police station while raising slogans, calling for an end to the violence attributed to the gang operating in the Valaikalai area.

Demonstrators Raise Multiple Concerns

Beyond demanding justice for the injured youth, who remains hospitalised, the protesters urged authorities to put a stop to what they described as a pattern of criminal behaviour by the group. Their demands specifically included action against:

Violent attacks carried out by the gang

Illicit liquor sales allegedly linked to the group

Illegal sand excavation operations attributed to the gang

Police Response and Arrests

The officer-in-charge of the Vavunativu police station met with the protesters and informed them that three members of the sword-wielding gang connected to the incident had been arrested. However, the officer confirmed that the gang's leader, Kobu, had gone into hiding and had not yet been apprehended.

The officer also gave assurances to the gathered residents that public safety would be ensured and that the full force of the law would be brought to bear on those responsible.

Petition Submitted Before Crowds Disperse

Before dispersing, protesters submitted a formal petition to the officer-in-charge, once again urging that the activities of the gang be brought under complete control. The demonstration concluded peacefully after the petition was handed over.