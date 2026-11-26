The government will conduct a fair and proper investigation into the skeletal remains of children recovered from the Chemmani mass grave site, Minister of Women's and Children's Affairs Saroja Paul Raj has assured. According to IBC Tamil, the minister made this commitment while responding to questions raised by journalists at a media conference held in Jaffna on 25 November 2026.

Minister Saroja Paul Raj noted that the Minister of Justice had already made clear that a just investigation would be carried out into the Chemmani mass grave. She reaffirmed that the government, as a whole, is committed to uncovering the truth through a fair investigative process.

Analysis Yet to Be Completed

While the skeletal remains of children recovered from the site have been identified, the minister confirmed that the analytical investigations relating to those remains have not yet been conducted. She emphasised that once the analyses are completed and the investigations are properly concluded, the government will take careful note of the necessary steps to be followed.

The Chemmani mass grave site, located in northern Sri Lanka, has long been a subject of deep concern for Tamil communities and human rights advocates. The discovery of children's skeletal remains has intensified calls for accountability and transparency from the authorities.

Minister Saroja Paul Raj's remarks signal a renewed governmental commitment to pursuing answers in a case that carries significant weight for many families still seeking justice decades after the end of the country's civil conflict.