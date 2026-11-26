Russian Prosecutor General Visits Sri Lanka in High-Level Official Trip
The Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation has arrived in Sri Lanka for an official visit, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
The high-ranking Russian legal official's arrival underscores the continuing ties between Colombo and Moscow, as both nations maintain diplomatic and bilateral relations across a range of sectors.
Further details regarding the agenda and outcomes of the visit are expected to emerge as the engagement progresses.
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Why a special aircraft for this? Our goverment wasting money on these visits again.
Not our money, Russians came on their own plane no?