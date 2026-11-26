Eight people lost their lives in a series of road accidents across Sri Lanka on Wednesday (25 June), with women accounting for six of the fatalities — including a 13-year-old girl — in what has been a devastating single day on the country's roads, according to the Police Media Division.

The victims ranged in age from 13 to 80 years old, and the accidents were spread across eight separate locations island-wide. Several others, among them a young boy, sustained injuries in the crashes.

The Incidents at a Glance

Kuliyapitiya: A 73-year-old woman was fatally injured and four others, including a young boy, were hurt when a lorry struck a motorcycle before crashing head-on into a three-wheeler near Pugalla Junction.

Ruwanwella: A 47-year-old female motorcyclist from Rambukkana died after her motorcycle collided head-on with a bus on the Avissawella–Kegalle Road.

Cinnamon Gardens, Colombo: A 66-year-old woman from Kotte was killed and a second woman injured when a bus struck them as they crossed the road at a pedestrian crossing near J.O.C. Junction — a troubling reminder that designated crossing points offer no guarantee of safety.

Thalangama: A 26-year-old pillion passenger from Kamburugamuwa was killed when the motorcycle she was travelling on was involved in an accident with two cars. The female rider also sustained injuries.

Mahabage: A 47-year-old female cyclist from Ragama was fatally struck by a prime mover that collided with her bicycle as it attempted to turn left on the busy Colombo–Negombo Main Road.

Grandpass: An 80-year-old motorcyclist from Kelaniya was killed in a head-on collision with a lorry on Arthur de Silva Mawatha.

Norwood: A 13-year-old girl died after falling from the rear of a moving cab in the Venture area. She was rushed to Dickoya Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Maho: A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Meerigama lost his life after crashing into the rear of a parked lorry on the Nikaweratiya–Siyambalangamuwa Road. A female pillion passenger travelling with him was also injured in the collision.

Arrests Made, Investigations Ongoing

Police have arrested eight drivers in connection with seven of the eight fatal accidents. Investigations into all incidents are continuing.

Wednesday's death toll has thrown renewed focus on road safety in Sri Lanka, where accidents involving motorcycles, lorries and buses continue to claim lives at an alarming rate. Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement on preventive measures in response to the day's carnage.