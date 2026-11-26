Fugitive Sri Lankan Police Officer Nabbed in Dubai Over Military Firearm Theft, Repatriated
A Sri Lankan police officer who had been wanted in connection with the theft of a T-56 firearm has been arrested in Dubai and subsequently returned to Sri Lanka, authorities have confirmed.
The suspect, a serving police officer, had evaded local law enforcement by fleeing to the United Arab Emirates, prompting an international effort to track down and apprehend the individual.
Sri Lankan authorities coordinated with their counterparts in Dubai to secure the arrest, following which the officer was repatriated to face justice on home soil.
The case centres on the alleged theft of a T-56 assault rifle, a serious matter given the potential dangers posed by an unaccounted military-grade firearm falling outside authorised channels.
The repatriation of the suspect underscores Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to pursue individuals who attempt to escape accountability by travelling abroad, and highlights the growing cooperation between Sri Lankan law enforcement and international authorities in handling such cases.
Further details regarding the investigation are expected to emerge as the case proceeds through the relevant legal processes.
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military weapon theft by a police officer is serious man, dont take this lightly
how many more are out there hiding in middle east we dont know about
stole a T-56 and ran to Dubai, big brain move until it wasnt
these guys think Dubai will hide them forever, Dubai themselves handed him over