A young girl has died following a tragic incident in which she fell from a moving cab in the Norwood area, authorities have confirmed.

The fatal accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, drawing attention to concerns over passenger safety in private hire vehicles operating across the region.

Details surrounding the precise circumstances of the incident remain limited at this stage, with investigations understood to be ongoing. No further information regarding the identity of the victim or the specific sequence of events leading to the fall has been officially released.

The Norwood area, situated in the hill country of Sri Lanka, is a region frequently accessed by travellers and local residents alike, often relying on cab and taxi services for transport along its winding roads.

Authorities are expected to release a fuller account of the incident as the investigation progresses. The tragedy is likely to prompt renewed calls for stricter safety standards and regulatory oversight governing passenger transport services in rural and estate region areas of the country.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.