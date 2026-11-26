An act of suspected arson has left a goat farm in ruins in the Kallarichchal 02 area, which falls under the Sammanthurai police division in Ampara District. According to IBC Tamil, the fire was set by unidentified individuals in the early hours of yesterday morning (25 November 2026), completely destroying the farm and claiming the lives of two goats.

The combined market value of the destroyed farm structure and the animals killed in the blaze has been estimated at approximately 350,000 rupees.

Owner and Family Left in Distress

The farm's owner had maintained the livestock through considerable hardship and amid ongoing economic difficulties. The incident has caused deep anguish to the owner and his family, and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Residents of the area have voiced strong demands that all those responsible for the attack be arrested without delay and brought before the law. They have also called for fair compensation to be paid to the farm owner, who has been left without a means of livelihood as a result of the destruction.

Emergency Teams Respond; Investigation Underway

The Ampara District Life Safety and Emergency Rescue team rushed to the scene to assess the situation following the incident.

A formal complaint has been lodged at the Sammanthurai Police Station, and officers are conducting further investigations with the aim of identifying and arresting the suspects.