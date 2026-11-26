Sri Lanka recorded 51 teenage pregnancies and 364 incidents of sexual harassment involving children during the first nine months of this year, according to specialist physician Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa, who cited the latest data from the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA).

Dr. Sanjeewa, drawing on NCPA figures, further revealed that the same nine-month period saw 114 cases of grave sexual abuse of children, 169 child rape cases, and nine child marriages — a set of statistics he described as a social catastrophe unfolding across the country.

Colombo and Five Other Districts Among the Worst Affected

The specialist noted that the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kurunegala, Ratnapura, Anuradhapura, and Galle have recorded comparatively higher proportions of these incidents, raising concern about the geographic spread of child abuse across both the Western Province and other parts of the island.

A Three-Year Picture of Child Abuse

Dr. Sanjeewa also placed the current figures within a broader historical context, referencing NCPA data from previous years:

2024: 53 teenage pregnancies, 500 sexual harassment incidents, 3 child abortions, 42 child rape cases, and 321 instances of children being lured into sexual activity.

53 teenage pregnancies, 500 sexual harassment incidents, 3 child abortions, 42 child rape cases, and 321 instances of children being lured into sexual activity. 2025: 98 child sexual abuse cases, 545 sexual harassment incidents, 160 grave sexual abuse cases, and 46 teenage pregnancies.

98 child sexual abuse cases, 545 sexual harassment incidents, 160 grave sexual abuse cases, and 46 teenage pregnancies. 2026 (first nine months): A total of 9,613 complaints received by the NCPA, encompassing all categories of child protection violations.

True Scale May Be Far Greater

Dr. Sanjeewa stressed that all figures cited reflect only those incidents formally reported to the National Child Protection Authority. The actual numbers, he warned, could be several times higher, as a significant proportion of cases involving child victims are never brought to official attention.

Call for a Concrete National Policy

In light of these findings, Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa called for a clearly defined and practically implemented national policy framework dedicated to the protection of children under the age of 18. He argued that the data makes it undeniably evident that ad hoc responses are insufficient and that Sri Lanka requires a sustained, structured commitment at the policy level to address what he characterised as an escalating crisis against its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

Related Video