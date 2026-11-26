A Police Constable wanted in connection with allegedly stealing his service firearm and handing it over to members of an organised crime gang has been brought back to Sri Lanka from Dubai, authorities confirmed on Wednesday (26).

The suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Halambagaswewa in Pemaduwa, Anuradhapura, had been attached to the Mount Lavinia Police prior to his disappearance. He is alleged to have stolen his T-56 service firearm while on duty at a police roadblock before surrendering the weapon to criminal associates and subsequently fleeing the country.

Coordinated Arrest Operation

The operation to apprehend the suspect was carried out in Dubai by a joint team comprising officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and security personnel of SriLankan Airlines. The coordinated effort culminated in the suspect being placed aboard SriLankan Airlines flight UL-226, arriving at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at 5.20 am on Wednesday.

Upon landing, CID officers immediately took the suspect into custody. He is expected to be handed over to the Western Province South Crimes Division for further investigations once his statements have been formally recorded.

Serious Implications for Law Enforcement

The case has raised serious concerns regarding the security of service weapons issued to police personnel. The alleged transfer of a firearm to an organised crime network by an officer sworn to uphold the law is likely to draw scrutiny from senior law enforcement authorities.

Further details are expected to emerge as investigations by the Western Province South Crimes Division get underway.