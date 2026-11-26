The body of an unidentified man bearing suspected gunshot wounds has been discovered at a playground in the Maliduwa area of Rathgama, police confirmed.

Authorities said the deceased has not yet been identified and is believed to be between 35 and 40 years of age. The circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear at this stage.

The Rathgama Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to establish the identity of the victim as well as the events that led to his death.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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