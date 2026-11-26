A second director connected to the Limo company has been arrested, according to reports, as authorities continue their investigation into the firm.

The latest arrest signals that law enforcement is widening the scope of its probe, with another senior figure within the organisation now taken into custody.

Further details regarding the specific circumstances of the arrest, including charges and the identity of the individual, are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement elaborating on the nature of the allegations or the direction in which the case is heading.

This development follows the earlier detention of another director from the same company, suggesting that investigators are systematically working through the leadership structure of Limo as part of their ongoing inquiry.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.