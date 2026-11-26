Fresh revelations have emerged in the ongoing investigation against retired Major General Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), who faces allegations of concealing information and misleading inquiries into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Hotel Stay Raises Questions

At a hearing before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court, Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris disclosed that investigators had established Sallay and Azad Maulana — a figure who appeared in a Channel 4 documentary on the Easter attacks — had stayed with their respective families at the same hotel in Ahungalla on August 15 and 16, 2020.

Peiris told the court that Sallay had initially described the encounter as purely coincidental, but later revised his account when confronted with telephone records. The prosecution argued that this circumstantial evidence lends weight to certain claims made by Maulana.

Informant File Allegedly Concealed

Further allegations were presented regarding an informant known as Thambi Anna, who is said to have provided military intelligence with information about Easter attack mastermind Zahran Hashim approximately six months before the bombings. Prosecutors alleged that the file containing this information was concealed with Sallay's knowledge — a development investigators consider significant to the broader inquiry.

The court was also informed that investigators are examining the possible involvement of a former Deputy Inspector General of Police in the matter.

Medical Panel Report Submitted

Separately, the court was told that a 31-page report compiled by a five-member specialist medical panel — appointed to examine allegations of torture against Sallay during his detention — had been received. Additional Solicitor General Peiris noted that while Sallay had reported psychological stress to the panel, he had not disclosed physical torture.

Defence attorney Bhanuka Mallawarachchi challenged this interpretation, stating that the medical report in fact referred to a degrading physical examination of his client. The defence further noted that the medical panel had recommended additional investigations into alleged mistreatment suffered during detention.

Gotabaya Named in Prosecution Submission

In a notable development, Additional Solicitor General Peiris stated that in his view, sufficient evidence exists to name former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a suspect in connection with the case, though he stressed that any decision to proceed with an arrest would rest with the investigating officers.

Next Hearing Scheduled

After considering submissions from both the prosecution and defence, Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena ordered the case to be called again on January 27, 2027, when a progress report on the investigations is expected to be presented to the court.

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