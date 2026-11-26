Patients seeking accommodation in the paying wards of state hospitals across Sri Lanka will now face higher charges, following an upward revision of room rates by health authorities.

The increase affects the fees levied on patients who opt for paying ward facilities within government hospitals, where a degree of additional comfort and privacy is offered compared to general wards.

State hospitals in Sri Lanka operate both free general wards, which are available to all citizens at no cost, and paying wards that cater to those willing to pay for a more private hospital experience. The revision signals a formal adjustment to the pricing structure that governs these facilities.

Impact on Patients

The change is likely to draw attention from patients and families who rely on paying ward services as a middle-ground option between fully private hospitals and free general ward care. Many Sri Lankans choose paying wards within state hospitals as a more affordable alternative to private healthcare institutions, while still accessing a level of comfort beyond the standard general ward setting.

Health sector observers note that any adjustment to paying ward charges can have a direct bearing on out-of-pocket healthcare costs for a significant segment of the population, particularly middle-income families.

Further details regarding the revised rate structure and the effective date of implementation are expected to be communicated through official health ministry channels.