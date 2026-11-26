The rising use of narcotics among school students in the Jaffna district has emerged as a serious public concern, with Minister of Women's and Children's Affairs Saroja Savithiri Paul Raj calling on all stakeholders to work collectively to bring the problem under control. Speaking to journalists at the Jaffna Media Centre on Wednesday (25 November 2026), following a sectoral discussion with officials responsible for women's and children's affairs at the Jaffna District Secretariat, the minister outlined the alarming scale of the issue, according to IBC Tamil.

Minister Paul Raj revealed that 163 school students in the Jaffna district had dropped out of school over the past six months as a consequence of drug-related issues. Of those, authorities have successfully reintegrated 133 students back into the school system.

Thirty Students Still Unreachable

The minister noted that 30 students remain outside the education system and have yet to be brought back. She stated that she has instructed the relevant authorities to discuss and take immediate action on how to reintegrate these children into schooling.

193 Child Abuse Cases Recorded

Minister Paul Raj also disclosed that 193 cases of violations against children had been recorded in the Jaffna district up to the month of November. She said she has directed officials to swiftly implement measures to prevent further such incidents.

Child and Women's Protection Units in Place

The minister noted that dedicated child and women's divisions have been established at every police station in the Jaffna district, with officers assigned specifically to these units. She added that emergency telephone numbers have been made available at the national level to ensure immediate action in cases involving the safety of children and women.

A Call for Unity

Emphasising the need for a broader collective response, Minister Paul Raj said the government is taking active steps to protect future generations from the threat of drugs and to overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

"By moving forward together, all parties can overcome the challenges of the future," she said.

The minister's remarks underline growing official concern over substance abuse and child welfare in the northern district, with authorities now under pressure to accelerate action on both fronts.