Former State Minister Diana Gamage has pleaded guilty to the charge of residing in Sri Lanka without a valid visa, according to reports citing Ada Derana.

The admission marks a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding the ex-minister, who had previously attracted public attention over questions regarding her citizenship status and eligibility to hold public office in Sri Lanka.

Gamage, who served as a State Minister in a previous administration, now faces legal consequences following her guilty plea related to the immigration violation.

The case has drawn considerable interest from the Sri Lankan public, given that it involves a former holder of high public office. Questions surrounding her nationality and immigration status had been a subject of controversy during her time in government, and the guilty plea now brings a measure of legal clarity to those long-standing concerns.

Further details regarding sentencing or any additional proceedings are expected to emerge as the case continues through the Sri Lankan legal system. Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this matter and provide updates as they become available.