Venerable Kassapa Thero is among eleven individuals who have been granted bail following legal proceedings, according to reports.

The release on bail of the eleven individuals marks a significant development in the case, with the court granting the order following due legal process.

Further details regarding the specific charges, the court that granted bail, and the conditions attached to the bail order were not immediately available. Lanka Newspapers will provide updates as more information emerges.

The case has drawn attention given the involvement of the prominent religious figure, and legal proceedings are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

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