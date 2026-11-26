Residents in and around Hatton are facing mounting hardship as vegetable prices continue to climb sharply, driven by adverse weather conditions that have devastated crops across the region, according to a report from Lankadeepa.

The price surge has made it increasingly difficult for ordinary households to purchase everyday vegetables, with locals describing the situation as a serious burden on their daily lives.

Current Market Prices in the Hatton Area

The following retail price ranges are currently being reported across many areas in and around Hatton:

Beans: Rs. 800 – Rs. 1,000 per kilogram

Brinjal (Eggplant): Rs. 600 – Rs. 700 per kilogram

Snake Gourd: Rs. 550 – Rs. 600 per kilogram

Patol (Ridge Gourd): Rs. 560 – Rs. 600 per kilogram

Cabbage: Rs. 650 – Rs. 700 per kilogram

Pumpkin: Rs. 350 – Rs. 400 per kilogram

Ash Plantain: Rs. 400 – Rs. 450 per kilogram

Carrot: Rs. 650 – Rs. 700 per kilogram

Cucumber: Rs. 350 – Rs. 400 per kilogram

Tomato: Rs. 750 – Rs. 800 per kilogram

Beetroot: Rs. 450 – Rs. 500 per kilogram

Capsicum (Malu Miris): Rs. 900 – Rs. 1,100 per kilogram

Lime: Rs. 2,000 – Rs. 2,500 per kilogram

Raw Jackfruit (unpeeled): Rs. 150 – Rs. 200 per kilogram

Traders and Consumers Alike Feeling the Strain

Residents who spoke on the matter said that the relentless rise in vegetable prices has made it virtually impossible for them to purchase adequate quantities of vegetables, pushing many families into difficult circumstances.

Several vegetable traders in the town, when contacted for comment, attributed the crisis to the destruction of a large number of vegetable crops due to the ongoing and recent spell of bad weather. They explained that the reduced supply reaching the market, combined with sharply higher wholesale prices, has resulted in the steep retail price increases consumers are now experiencing.

The traders added that they themselves are not immune to the difficulties — the pressures of high procurement costs and reduced consumer purchasing power are affecting their businesses as much as they are affecting their customers.

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