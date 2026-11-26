The Colombo High Court today, 26 November 2026, fixed 19 February as the date on which it will deliver its ruling on a revision petition filed by Ministry of Public Security Secretary Ravi Seneviratne, according to a report by Ada Derana. The petition seeks to have orders issued by the Galkissa Magistrate's Court in connection with a reckless driving case set aside.

The matter was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Lal Bandara Ranasinghe, who announced the February date after considering the petition. Seneviratne, a retired Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, is facing charges in the Galkissa Magistrate's Court arising from a road accident that occurred within the Wellawatte police division in 2023.

Background to the Case

The case was filed against Seneviratne in the Galkissa Magistrate's Court by the Wellawatte Police. The charges included allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to take measures to prevent a road accident in 2023. Following a plea arrangement, the police agreed to withdraw two of the charges after the accused entered a guilty plea to one charge, upon which the magistrate's court imposed a fine of Rs. 2,500 on the defendant.

Seneviratne subsequently filed a revision petition with the Colombo High Court, arguing that both the manner in which the fine was imposed and the orders issued by the magistrate in connection with the case were contrary to law. Through the President's Counsel representing him, he sought an order from the High Court revising and setting aside the Galkissa Magistrate's Court's orders.

Interim Orders Staying the Magistrate's Court Proceedings

The state counsel appearing for the Attorney General informed the court that the government did not object to an interim order staying the Galkissa Magistrate's Court proceedings pending the conclusion of the revision petition hearing. Accordingly, Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne issued an interim stay order on 7 August this year, preventing any further steps from being taken in the traffic case before the Galkissa Magistrate's Court until the petition is fully heard and determined.

The proceedings before the Galkissa Magistrate's Court had also been stayed at an earlier stage. The Court of Appeal issued a separate interim stay order on 4 September 2025, temporarily suspending the trial, after considering a petition filed by Seneviratne seeking a transfer of the case from the Galkissa Magistrate's Court to another court.

The revision petition will now be called before the Colombo High Court on 19 February, when the court is expected to deliver its final ruling on the matter.