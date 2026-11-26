As communities across Sri Lanka's North and East prepare to mark Maaveerar Naal — the annual day of remembrance for fallen Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam fighters — organisers say they are facing a new and more subtle form of state pressure, one that stops short of outright bans but imposes far-reaching restrictions on how the commemorations may be held.

From Open Intimidation to Quiet Conditions

In previous years, the security apparatus made its presence felt bluntly. Military personnel would appear at remembrance sites, confront participants and attempt to prevent events from proceeding. This year, the approach appears to have shifted. The military is not visibly deployed on the streets, but police stations across the North and East have been actively contacting organisers, associations and community groups ahead of the commemorations.

A Tamil media professional who has been closely observing the situation describes the current approach as an effort to make what is effectively abnormal appear normal. Where open military intimidation was once clearly visible to the public, the state's intent is now being expressed through legal language, police inquiries and conditions attached to permissions — making it harder to identify and challenge.

What Organisers Are Being Told

According to multiple organising groups, police have been explicit about what will and will not be permitted. Among the reported restrictions:

Maaveerar songs may not be played at commemoration events

Photographs of LTTE members in uniform are prohibited from memorial displays

The traditional cut-out imagery of a fallen fighter being carried is not allowed

Displays of the Tamil Eelam map have been banned

In some areas, even the display of the Karthigai flower has faced restrictions

Organisers say the message from police has been unmistakable: comply with these conditions, or face arrest. Crucially, however, no blanket public ban on the commemorations has been announced. The events are being permitted — but only on the state's terms.

Community Voices: Accommodation or Repression?

In Valvettithurai, a local resident named Gajendran was found decorating the streets with yellow and red flags in preparation for Maaveerar Naal. He acknowledged that police had imposed various restrictions and had collected his personal details, including his national identity card number. Despite this, Gajendran appeared to regard the situation as a form of accommodation rather than outright suppression — viewing the government's permission to hold commemorations as an opportunity not to be squandered.

His companions present at the time took a sharply different view. They argued that every government that assumes power in Sri Lanka eventually resorts to the same tactics. For them, the conditions attached to permission are themselves a form of repression — one that is simply dressed in more legalistic clothing than before.

A Concerning Shift Under the Current Government

What makes the situation particularly notable is the timing. During the initial period following the election of the government led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, restrictions of this scale were not prominently visible in relation to Tamil remembrance events. The emergence of these pressures now has caught many observers off guard.

Speaking with more than ten groups involved in organising Maaveerar Naal events, one concern surfaced repeatedly: police are threatening to file legal cases against those who do not comply. Organisers say they are prepared to face such action — but they are acutely aware of what that could mean in practice.

The Weight of Legal Proceedings

In Sri Lanka, being subjected to a court case is rarely a straightforward matter. Organisers and observers fear that cases could drag on for years, with individuals summoned repeatedly for police questioning and forced to spend significant time and money navigating the legal system. For people who already invest their own resources to organise community remembrance events, the prospect of prolonged legal entanglements is deeply discouraging.

Many within these communities believe this is precisely the intended effect — that by making the act of organising a commemoration potentially costly and legally perilous, the authorities are creating a chilling effect that could gradually erode participation in the years ahead, without ever having to publicly declare the events forbidden.

The question being asked with increasing urgency is whether the Sri Lankan state is not simply tolerating Maaveerar Naal, but actively attempting to reshape what it means — and what it is allowed to look like.