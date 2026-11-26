Sri Lanka High Commission Brings Consular Services Directly to Lankan Community in Calgary and Edmonton
The Sri Lanka High Commission has successfully carried out a series of mobile consular service outreach programmes in the Canadian cities of Calgary and Edmonton, bringing essential official services directly to Sri Lankan nationals living in those regions.
The initiative reflects a growing effort by Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad to reach out to expatriate communities who may face difficulties travelling to the nearest High Commission office to access consular services in person.
Bringing Services Closer to the Community
Mobile consular drives of this nature are designed to provide Sri Lankan nationals residing in locations far from the main mission with convenient access to a range of official services, reducing the burden of long-distance travel for routine consular requirements.
Calgary and Edmonton, both located in the province of Alberta, are home to growing Sri Lankan diaspora communities. The outreach programme allowed residents in these cities to attend to their consular needs locally rather than having to make the journey to the High Commission.
Strengthening Ties with the Diaspora
Such mobile service programmes are increasingly seen as an important tool for maintaining strong ties between Sri Lankan diplomatic missions and expatriate communities spread across vast geographical areas, particularly in countries like Canada where major cities can be thousands of kilometres apart.
The successful conduct of the services in both Calgary and Edmonton has been viewed as a positive step in the High Commission's ongoing efforts to serve the Sri Lankan community across Canada more effectively and efficiently.
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Goverment doing something useful for once, I'll give them that.
My cousin in Calgary had to travel so far before for these things. Good move.
Finally some effort from the high commission. About time they came to us.
Yes but how often they do this? One time show or regular thing?