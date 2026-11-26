Sri Lanka made an impressive entrance at the BIMSTEC Under-23 Athletics Championships, which got underway in Bhubaneswar, India on Wednesday, with two gold medals and several additional podium finishes on the opening day of competition.

Nethya Sampath Clears the Bar in Style

Eighteen-year-old high jumper Nethya Sampath of Maris Stella College, Thimbirigaskatuwa, delivered Sri Lanka's first gold of the championships with a commanding clearance of 2.08 metres. What set Nethya apart was not merely the height achieved, but the manner in which he achieved it — clearing the bar on his very first attempt, while Indian competitors Binoy and Ambriesh, who matched the same height, required multiple attempts. The young athlete, who holds a personal best of 2.13 metres, demonstrated composure well beyond his years on the regional stage.

Induwara Weeraratna Burns Down the Track

Sprinter Dineth Induwara Weeraratna followed up with Sri Lanka's second gold, winning the men's 100 metres in an impressive 10.35 seconds. India's Rushiprasad Desai crossed the line in second place with a time of 10.46 seconds, while Sri Lanka claimed a double in the event as Saad Jamaldeen took the bronze medal in 10.57 seconds.

Further Medals Across Multiple Events

The Sri Lankan contingent continued to shine across a range of track and field disciplines, accumulating medals throughout the day's programme.

Men's 1500m: Nethsara Dineth Gagabada finished runner-up in 3:56.90, just 0.18 seconds behind India's Hitesh, who won in 3:56.72. India's Rahul Sarnaliya was third in 3:57.38.

Nethsara Dineth Gagabada finished runner-up in 3:56.90, just 0.18 seconds behind India's Hitesh, who won in 3:56.72. India's Rahul Sarnaliya was third in 3:57.38. Men's Triple Jump: Senura Hansaka secured silver with a leap of 15.32 metres, behind India's Daksh Bishnoi, who won with 15.58 metres.

Senura Hansaka secured silver with a leap of 15.32 metres, behind India's Daksh Bishnoi, who won with 15.58 metres. Men's Shot Put: Jayavi Ranhinda Alwis earned bronze with a throw of 15.17 metres, as India's Anurag Singh Kaler dominated the event with 18.34 metres.

Jayavi Ranhinda Alwis earned bronze with a throw of 15.17 metres, as India's Anurag Singh Kaler dominated the event with 18.34 metres. Women's 100m: Risansa Hirupama narrowly missed gold, clocking 12.07 seconds to finish second behind India's Mrithika T, who took top honours in 12.02 seconds. Bangladesh's Dewan Sumaya claimed bronze in 12.24 seconds.

Risansa Hirupama narrowly missed gold, clocking 12.07 seconds to finish second behind India's Mrithika T, who took top honours in 12.02 seconds. Bangladesh's Dewan Sumaya claimed bronze in 12.24 seconds. Women's 5000m: Niduki Prarthana secured bronze in 17:47.07, with India taking both gold and silver in the event.

Niduki Prarthana secured bronze in 17:47.07, with India taking both gold and silver in the event. Women's Discus Throw: BAKK Balasooriya finished third with a throw of 44.97 metres, behind Indian throwers Priya (52.03m) and Nikita Kumari (50.02m).

India Lead Overall, But Sri Lanka Makes Its Presence Felt

India dominated the opening day's medal tally, claiming six of the eight gold medals on offer. Sri Lanka accounted for the remaining two, establishing themselves as the clear second force on the day's standings. The championships have drawn more than 200 athletes from six BIMSTEC member nations — India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar — making it one of the region's most significant junior athletics gatherings.

Sri Lanka's performance on day one will offer considerable encouragement to coaches and athletics administrators, particularly with young talents such as Nethya Sampath announcing themselves convincingly on the regional stage.