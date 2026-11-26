The funeral procession carrying the remains of the Most Venerable Ketawala Hemaloka Thero has commenced, as Sri Lanka prepares to bid a final farewell to one of its most celebrated Buddhist preachers. According to local reports, the cremation ceremony is scheduled to take place this afternoon, 26 November.

The Venerable Thero's remains were placed at the Sri Sudarshana Dharmanikethana temple in Kadawatha from 10.00 a.m. today, allowing devotees and members of the public to pay their last respects before the cremation rites later in the day.

A Voice That Travelled Village to Village

The Most Venerable Ketawala Hemaloka Thero was widely cherished among the Buddhist community in Sri Lanka for his exceptional gift as a Dhamma preacher. He was renowned for travelling from village to village, bringing the teachings of the Buddha directly to ordinary people across the country.

What set him apart was his distinctive style of delivering the Dhamma through melodious verse sermons — a form of poetic preaching that captivated audiences and made the teachings of Buddhism deeply accessible to all who heard him.

An Irreplaceable Loss to Nation and Sasana

The Venerable Thero is remembered for his dedicated service to the nation, its people, and the Sambuddha Sasana. His passing is widely regarded as an immeasurable loss — not only to the Buddhist community of Sri Lanka, but to the broader religious order he served with such distinction throughout his life.

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