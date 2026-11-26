The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has summoned and questioned Rohitha Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial SupremeSAT satellite deal, according to reports.

Investigators called in Rohitha Rajapaksa as part of their ongoing probe into the satellite transaction, which has drawn scrutiny from law enforcement authorities. The FCID, which handles high-profile financial crimes in Sri Lanka, conducted the questioning as it continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the deal.

The SupremeSAT deal has been a subject of considerable public interest in Sri Lanka, with questions raised over the financial arrangements connected to the satellite project. The FCID's move to question Rohitha Rajapaksa marks a significant step in the investigation into the matter.

No charges have been filed in connection with this particular inquiry at this stage, and the investigation is understood to be ongoing. Further developments are expected as the FCID continues its examination of the financial transactions linked to the SupremeSAT agreement.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available from official sources.